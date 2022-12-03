Timeline: The History of WWE – 1990 – As Told By Bruce Prichard

Not Available

This transitional year of 1990 would see a move away from some of what made wrestling cool in the 1980s. The company would try, with varying degrees of success, to prepare for tomorrow and where the business might go. Heck..maybe it wasn’t with pro bodybuilding or Gobbledy Gookers. But they had to give it a shot! They would transition the heavyweight title away from Hulkamania and more towards the Warrior galaxies above! A red-faced preacher type was getting in our faces every week and driving the babyfaces crazy. The man behind that character was also running much of WWE TV that year and he is our guest for an exclusive journey back to that year of 1990…Bruce Prichard. Join Bruce and get the inside scoop on everything from the ICOPRO to the lawsuits…from the Legion of Doom to the Battle Kat…you’ll get the good and the bad!!!