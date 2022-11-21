Timeline: The History of WWE 1992

Not Available

The Ric Flair phenomenon wasn't turning out to be what Vince had hoped it would be, and five names were put on a list to be the new flag-bearer for the world's largest wrestling federation. And one of those names is here to take you back to a troubled time in WWE history, but a great time for himself. The Excellence of Execution himself, Bret Hart joins us for a journey back to the year he became the World Heavyweight Champion and took of on a singles journey that truly made him a pro wrestling legend. Its a tough time in WWE as scandals are surfacing and sending the business on a downturn. The kid-friendly product is being hampered by allegations of sexual misconduct and steroid use. But Bret would be the breakout star and deliver what juiced up monsters could no longer.