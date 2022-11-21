Timeline: The History of WWE 1993

Not Available

The year 1993 saw the pressure of indictments befall the WWE, but there was a glimmer of hope in restoring the image of the P.R. troubled company. There was a 'narcissistic' heel working the arenas that would soon become a flag bearing, all-American hero. And the guy is here to take you back in time with him. Lex Luger became the focus of the company as he led the charge across the US in his famous 'Lex Express' tour bus, as the biggest federation in the world sought to polish off its bad press and attempt to build wrestling's superhero babyface for the next generation in wrestling. But did it work?