Timeline: The History of WWE 1994

The Kid was ready to impress everyone on the biggest wrestling stage in the world, and also some very powerful friends as well. It's 1994 the business is preparing to rebound in a couple of years, and the guys are jockeying for position for that ride. Sean Waltman will take you back to that year in another edition of the Timeline series. Bret and Lex are vying for footing at the top, while Nash, Shawn and Razor are ready to get the world's attention. This was such a critical time in the formation of the Kliq and Waltman will show us how it happened.