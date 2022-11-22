Timeline: The History of WWE 1997

Not Available

Raw is going live every week. The Shawn and Bret situation is reaching its boiling point, Bad news from Pillman's hotel. 1997 is the year that will set up the big boom period to follow, as Austin, The Rock and Undertaker were getting set to ignite the business. And our guest for this tour is none other than the most outspoken shoot DVD guest ever, Jim Cornette. Jim was working WWE creative in '97 so you have unprecedented access to every meeting, locker room fight and TV taping there was. And Cornette brings his WWE agent journal along just to make sure he gets every detail right.