Timeline: The History of WWE 2000

The new millennium is upon us and the WWE machine is cranking out product as fast and furiously as ever...The federation is loaded with big names and big ideas...Like the WWE hotel and casino in Las Vegas...well beside that one! Rikishi was working near the top of the card for the better part of the year, winning the IC title in 2000. And now he walks you through the year month-by-month. Hear about The Rock, Triple H, Stephanie, Linda, Vinnie Mac and the whole gang as Timeline tackles Y2K