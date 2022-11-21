Timeline: The History of WWE 2008 Blue

Not Available

Our series travels to a year where the world's largest federation is split among three brands. In this era of roster shuffles and drafts find out what it means to be a member of one of those brands. And just how those brands worked together to create winning television. Join Brian Myers as he outlines the journey of his character Curt Hawkins, and life inside the WWE in the new millennium. Hawkins and his partner Ryder would hold championship gold and take center stage alongside Heavyweight Champion Edge.