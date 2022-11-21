Timeline: The History of WWE The 60's

Not Available

In early 1963, Toots Mondt and Vincent J McMahon seceded from the governance of the NWA and formed a company called the WWWF. And shortly thereafter they would crown their champion and hang the fortune of their venture on him. That man will be your guide for a journey back to 1963 and the formative years of the WWWF up through 1969. Bruno Sammartino was selling out houses all across the northeast for the period and he was privy to all the inner workings of the company. Now join him as he fills you in on all the power players, power plays and the names and events of the 1960s in WWE!