Times Like Deese

A documentary about the Blues and the history of the USA. Maarten Schmidt and Thomas Doebele went in search of older generations of blues performers and their modern successors, rappers and hip-hoppers. They traveled to the Mississippi Delta, the cotton fields of the American South, the birthplace of the low blues. The blues performers talk and sing about the past, slavery, discrimination, God, the wars in Vietnam and Afghanistan, and love. They sing about the current economic crisis and their expectations of Barack Obama. Will the hope for a change they express be heard?