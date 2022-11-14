Not Available

Described as "a collection of 'windows' on a personal past" "Time's Wake (Once Removed)" incorporates material from an earlier version. On the earlier version: made from material I collected through the years when I went back to visit my parents at L'Ile d'Orleans, Quebec. It includes both home movie and other types of footage. In this film, the camera "I," in extension with home movie reality, is a living participating entity. The film represents an endearing but removed artifact, a strange contradiction between liveliness and frozenness. (VG)