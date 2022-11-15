Timesaver Lift Weights to Lose Weight

Not Available

The Weight Loss Workout Music Program is the ideal program for fast and effective fat burning with upbeat music that will quicken your step without you even realizing it.Upbeat music enhances enjoyment 1-hour playing time. Perfect for beginner or advanced fitness walkers New levels of fun added to your fitness walking routine. Building upon 25 years experience in fitness instruction and tapping into her unlimited resources, Kathy Smiths Workout Music Series will reinvigorate your walking program and improve its effectiveness immediately. It features motivating, high energy music and Kathys inspirational tips and coaching that are sure to help you walk off the weight and have more fun!