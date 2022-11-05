An atomic scientist is found floating in a river with a bullet in his back and a radioactive halo around his body. The radioactivity has put him seven-and-a-half seconds ahead of us in time. He teams up with a reporter to stop his evil double from destroying his experiments in artificial tungsten.
|Gene Nelson
|Mike Delaney
|Faith Domergue
|Jill Rabowski
|Peter Arne
|Dr. Stephen Rayner / Jarvis
|Joseph Tomelty
|Detective Inspector Cleary
|Donald Gray
|Robert Maitland
|Vic Perry
|Emmanuel Vasquo
