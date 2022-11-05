1956

Timeslip

  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 3rd, 1956

Studio

Merton Park Studios

An atomic scientist is found floating in a river with a bullet in his back and a radioactive halo around his body. The radioactivity has put him seven-and-a-half seconds ahead of us in time. He teams up with a reporter to stop his evil double from destroying his experiments in artificial tungsten.

Cast

Gene NelsonMike Delaney
Faith DomergueJill Rabowski
Peter ArneDr. Stephen Rayner / Jarvis
Joseph TomeltyDetective Inspector Cleary
Donald GrayRobert Maitland
Vic PerryEmmanuel Vasquo

