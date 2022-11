Not Available

A 3rd remake of the film based on the play by Teuvo Pakkala. Tells the story of the lumberjack group and how the lives of villagers and lumberjacks intertwine. Many loving couples are formed between jacks and village girls. At the same time, the farm of Pietola and the house matron, Katri is coveted by malicious Rättäri. He owns the IOU papers for Pietola and tries to get Katri using the IOU as blackmail.