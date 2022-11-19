Timmi Gresshoppes julefest

Not Available

Join Jiminy Cricket as he hosts and performs in this all-star celebration of yuletide fun for the whole family. Featuring the holiday antics of Donald Duck, Chip N Dale, and Goofy, this cavalcade also offers special Christmas surprises: Mickey's Good Deed, a vintage gem from 1932 starring Mickey Mouse and Pluto, that has never been released on video! Enjoy scenes from such great Disney Classics as Fantasia, Peter Pan, Pinocchio, Cinderella and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. And hear these Disney song favorites: "You Can Fly" - Peter Pan; "Cinderella" - Cinderella; and "I've Got No Strings" and "When I Wish Upon A Star" from Pinocchio.