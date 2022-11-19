Timmie time snapshot timmie

Not Available

From the much loved and critically acclaimed SHAUN THE SHEEP, little lamb Timmy stars in his very own animated TV Series - Timmy Time. Being the only lamb in the flock Timmy has been used to getting his own way but now he has a lot to learn. Timmy can be a bit of a handful, but only because he is eager and enthusiastic. The teachers Harriet and Osbourne are going to have their hands full, but Timmy gets it right in the end - with a little help from his friends of the furry and feathery type.