Timmy II is a fast-paced absurd comedy about an American robot with an identity crisis. To avoid being discriminated against for being a robot, and to undermine his father who created him, he undergoes cosmetic surgery that results in him acquiring a human, but middle eastern looking head. Then 9/11 happens. In order to flee discrimination in a post-9/11 world, he escapes to the middle east where he finally fits in somewhere. He is eventually thrown into prison by a despotic dictator who suspects him of being a spy. Eventually he arrives home to reconcile with his father and accept his dual identity as part human and part robot.