Timmy Time Timmy Needs a Bath

TIMMY NEEDS A BATH After a game of football, muddy Timmy is determined not to have a bath - and manages to get out of it at every opportunity! He doesn't care that his grubbiness is upsetting his friends until his teddy-bear gets dirty too - and Timmy has to admit that it's not so bad being clean.TIMMY WANTS THE DRUM During a music lesson, Timmy decides he wants to play the drum! But when it is given to Yabba, and he is given a triangle to play, he goes about trying to get the drum for himself...