Author, educator, and philosopher Dr. Timothy Leary was wildly controversial throughout his life, so it came as no surprise he would also choose a controversial way to die. Timothy Leary's Last Trip documents Leary's life and career, from his days at West Point through his years as an LSD guru (he coined the phrase "Tune in, turn on, drop out") to his final days as he prepared for his death by broadcasting his last days over the internet.