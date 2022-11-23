Not Available

Tin Soldiers is a fascinating perspective film into the world of amputees, people who have spina bifida, paralysis, and cerebral palsy, all doing adaptive sports. This film features double amputee Zach Ruhl, who is a professional crossit coach and soon to be paralympic powerlifter, WCMX rider Quinn Waitley, 3 year old adaptive athlete Abel Rose, and 4 time paralympian medalist Alana Nichols. Alana is the first person to win gold in the summer and winter Olympic games for the USA.