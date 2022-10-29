Tina Modotti: Dogma and Passion

Not Available

Tina Modotti was the most important photographer of the twenties from last century in Mexico. Born in Udine in northeastern Italy, at age 16 emigrated, like millions of Italians to America. Ther she worked as a model and actress, but when renowned photographer Edward Weston chose Mexico as his home, Tina learned from him the craft and it was here where she made his photographic work. The crosslinking of art, activism, love and tragedy in her life, are the subjects of this documentary.