Tina Toon & Lenong Bocah The Movie

Tina, a fifth grade elementary school student lives with his father, Tono. She busks in the streets to earn the admission fee needed for junior high school. When Tina is singing on the street, she meets a record producer, Aswin, who is fascinated by Tina’s dance style. Then Tina and Tono are evicted from their rented house. Tina is entrusted to her grandmother who also lives with her two children, Mak Wecek and Opang. Mak Wecek and her daughter, lvi, are upset with Tina, for receiving more attention from grandma. Tina is then invited to join the Lenong Bocah group. Then the group performs at a birthday party for Aswin’s son. Aswin immediately asks Tina for a recording. Tina's album becomes a huge success. Tina is now wealthy, as well as Mak Wecek who becomes Tina’s manager.