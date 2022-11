Not Available

Tina Turner celebrates her 60th birthday with this unbelievable 1999 concert. Turner performs a variety from her repertoire from throughout her entire career – her beginnings with Ike Turner, the 80’s resurgence and later career material. Hits featured are 'River Deep, Mountain High', 'What's Love Got to Do With It', 'Nutbush City Limits', 'The Best' and '24/7'.