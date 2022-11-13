Tina Turner - Live in Holland

Not Available

Live concert in GelreDome, Arnhem, Holland Tracklist 1 Steamy Windows 2 Typical Male 3 River Deep, Mountain High 4 What You Get Is What You See 5 Better Be Good to Me 6 Acid Queen 7 What's Love Got To Do With It? 8 Private Dancer 9 We Don't Need Another Hero 10 Help! 11 Let's Stay Together 12 Undercover Agent for the Blues 13 I Can't Stand the Rain 14 Jumpin' Jack Flash / It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It) 15 GoldenEye 16 Addicted to Love 17 The Best 18 Proud Mary 19 Nutbush City Limits 20 Be Tender With Me Baby