Tina Turner - Simply the Best

The longevity of rhythm and blues legend Tina Turner proves that she has a strength and tenacity that can be rare in the pop music world. Enjoying a successful, sometimes pop career spanning several decades, Ms. Turner has managed to overcome the tumultuous nature of her early relationship with Ike Turner. SIMPLY THE BEST is a video collection which includes several classic selections from this her history of fame including "What's Love Got To Do With It," "Private Dancer," "Better Be Good To Me," "Steamy Windows," and many more.