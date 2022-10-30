Not Available

Tina Turner - Simply the Best

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The longevity of rhythm and blues legend Tina Turner proves that she has a strength and tenacity that can be rare in the pop music world. Enjoying a successful, sometimes pop career spanning several decades, Ms. Turner has managed to overcome the tumultuous nature of her early relationship with Ike Turner. SIMPLY THE BEST is a video collection which includes several classic selections from this her history of fame including "What's Love Got To Do With It," "Private Dancer," "Better Be Good To Me," "Steamy Windows," and many more.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images