Tindersticks: Bareback

Not Available

Bareback collects the collaborations between Tindersticks and filmmaker Martin Wallace into a definitive mini-anthology of their music videos. Working and growing together since 1993, their collaborations have produced unobtrusive yet elegant images that complement songs from across the band's discography. The DVD is a trim package with only nine videos in roughly 40 minutes, yet it excels as a document of thoughtful visual poetry, an evolving symbiotic relationship, and a convenient condensation of the group's achievements over the past decade [upon release]. In other words, Bareback can be appreciated for its visual and aural qualities, both independent of and in combination with each other.