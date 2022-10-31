Not Available

Tingya, where he lives in a village in Maharashtra. Tingya's parents are poor farmer owns a pair of bulls, Chitangya and Patangya. 'Tingya' has a great relationship with Chitangya. Chitangya is part of Tingya's life. One day Chitangya is injured and is unable to stand and cant work in farm. Tingya's father, who is already burdened with debt, is left with no option but to sell the ailing bull to a butcher and buy a new one. The rest of the story consists of how'Tingya' tries to save Chitangya from being sold to the butcher