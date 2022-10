Not Available

When Fawn mentions to Tinker Bell, Rosetta, Iridessa, Silvermist and Vidia that a group of crocodiles is called a float, Tinker Bell asks Fawn to share more knowledge of animal groups. So, Fawn promptly pulls out her Animal Group Songbook. This short from the extras of the Blu-ray of "Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeat" features the song "Fawn's Animal Group Song."