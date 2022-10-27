Not Available

Tinke the Wolfgirl

  • Family
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

While out and about tending to his herd, young shepherd Larus meets a mysterious little girl named Tinke. Quickly realizing that the girl is alone, Larus brings Tinke some food and slowly builds a friendship with her. Tinke, whose parents died within the past year, has managed to survive by her own devices in the wild and has hence become quite feral. Larus convinces Tinke to come to his home so that his parents can take care of her

Cast

Sarah Juel WernerTinke
Lisbet Dahl
Birthe NeumannElisabeth
Bent MejdingHermann
Sarah BobergAstrid

