Tinker Bell Collection

Tinker Bell is a computer animated film series produced by DisneyToon Studios as part of the Disney Fairies franchise. Voices of Mae Whitman, Raven-Symoné, Lucy Liu, America Ferrera, Kristin Chenoweth and Pamela Adlon are featured in the films. Each of the first four films is set around one of the four seasons: Tinker Bell around Spring, Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure around Autumn, Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue around Summer, and Secret of the Wings around Winter. A fifth title, Pixie Hollow Games, was supposed to be based on all four seasons, but it was released before Secret of the Wings and scaled down. A sixth film, titled The Pirate Fairy, was released April 1, 2014, followed by the release of a seventh film Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast on March 3, 2015. The series is a spin-off of and prequel to Peter Pan and its sequel, Return to Never Land.