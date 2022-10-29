Not Available

Tinker Ticker

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Korean Academy of Film Arts (KAFA)

Jung-gu sends out homemade bombs to people who are likely to use them. He partners up with Hyo-min, the first person to actually detonate one of them. However, Hyo-min becomes reckless and stirs up Jung-gu's aggressive tendencies that he has tried hard to suppress. Finally, Jung-gu explodes in anger, killing the detective on his tail and framing Hyo-min for all his crimes.

Cast

Byun Yo-HanPark Jung-gu
Park Jung-MinHyo-min
Hee-chang KimProfessor Baek
Oh Chang-kyungDetective Oh
Lee Si-WonSi-Won

