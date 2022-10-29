Tinker Ticker

Not Available

Jung-gu sends out homemade bombs to people who are likely to use them. He partners up with Hyo-min, the first person to actually detonate one of them. However, Hyo-min becomes reckless and stirs up Jung-gu's aggressive tendencies that he has tried hard to suppress. Finally, Jung-gu explodes in anger, killing the detective on his tail and framing Hyo-min for all his crimes.