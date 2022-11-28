Not Available

A melancholy and affectionate look at the global obsession with movies, "TINSEL - The Lost Movie About Hollywood" was lost for 30 years and never shown publicly. An outside-in, inside-out view of the Motion Picture Industry circa 1990, it is a film about fame in general and the love of movies in particular. The film includes new footage offering perspective from the 21st century. The film examines the uncertain future the industry faces in its second century, as technology and new platforms change the movie-watching experience forever.