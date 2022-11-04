Not Available

Made when Anger was only 14 years old, Tinsel Tree is a short that demonstrated his early disdain for the Christmas season. Anger shows the Christmas tree as it is decorated in a series of close-ups, then the post-Christmas tree is shown burning in a garbage can colored in a burst of hand-painted gold flame. Although circulated on 16 mm through 1967, Anger then withdrew Tinsel Tree. It is possible that the film no longer exists, but it may be among a few extant titles that Anger has stated he prefers not to show. From written descriptions, the connectivity of this very-short short to Kenneth Anger's later work is obvious. (allmovie.com)