Tintin and the Blue Oranges

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Alliance de Production Cinematographique (APC)

Professor Calculus's (Feliz Fernandez) friend develops a blue-skinned orange that can grow on any kind of land and survive harsh weather (in the manner of Lue Gim Gong) and therefore solve world hunger. The Professor and his friends, however, run afoul of gangsters who also covet the fruit. The adventure takes them from their home in Marlinspike Hall (Moulinsart in French), a fictional mansion that is presumably in Belgium, to Spain, where Calculus and another scientist are kidnapped.

Cast

Jean-Pierre TalbotTintin
Jean BouiseCaptain Haddock
Félix FernándezProfessor Calculus (Professeur Tryphon Tournesol)
Jenny OrléansBianca Castafiore
Ángel ÁlvarezProfesseur Zalamea
Pedro Mari SánchezPablito

