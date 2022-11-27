Tinto Brass Corti Circuiti Erotici Vol.1

Not Available

"A Magic Mirror" is the least 'sexy' of the tales and deals with a family triangle of 2 brothers (one a conceited jerk and one a 'nice guy'), the 'jerk's' wife, and a little relationship 'karma'. "Julia" is the longest segment - it follows the convoluted sensual life of an attractive young woman that ultimately reveals her multifaceted sexual persona - very 'arty' and erotic! "I Am the Way You Want Me' is a bit of an erotic soliloquy featuring a somewhat masochistic woman lolling about on a bathroom floor carrying out some of her (absent) lover's kinky instructions.