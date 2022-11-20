Tinto Brass Presents Erotic Short Stories: Part 2 - Quattro

Not Available

Segment 1 :- An unmarried middle aged couple, Dominique and Gerard checks into a hotel. They proceed to seduce the chambermaid Mara while the desk clerk, Bartolomeo watches over CCTV every erotic encounter going on in various rooms throughout the hotel. He later unleashes a torrent of pent up sexual energy with his very willing partner. Segment 2 :- A divorced couple, Regina and Gianni have run into each other in a park on a Sunday morning. She is looking hot, and he admits that when they were married, he fantasized about watching her being double penetrated by two guys. That sounds like her idea of fun, so she picks up two more guys, and takes all three home. Segment 3 :- To celebrate the beginning of a new century, two men go to the red light district in search of something different. Enzo winds up with an alluring transsexual street walker, Wesly. Peppe picks up Nicole, a very sexy uninhibited hooker at a bar and they get a hotel room.