Tinto Brass Presents Erotic Short Stories: Part 3 - Hold My Wrists Tight

Not Available

Segment 1 - Coccinella (Laydbird): An impotent husband and her wife, Livio ask a painter, Ilarioto give some sperm to get her pregnant. But the donor has some trouble providing a specimen whilst the eager lady thinks up elaborate ways to get him going. But none of them works and she takes the matter in her own hands. *** Segment 2 - Fine settimana a Lecco (What a Weekend!): Stefy invites her lesbian friend, Serena to her country house in Lecco to spend a weekend together. They watch an erotic movie, play sex games and Stefy invites the gardener to have sex with Serena while she watches. *** Segment 3 - Stringimi Forte i Polsi (Hold My Wrists Tight): While chiropractor Dr. Murolo helps a nun to have orgasm with the help of a machine and his own body, his naughty receptionist seduces and has sex with the female copier technician.