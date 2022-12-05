Tintoretto – Das Drama des Bildes

Not Available

The Italian painter Tintoretto was born in Venice in the 16th century. He remained loyal to his city for a lifetime. You can still find his pictures in the places for which he painted them: in the Venetian churches, the schools of the lay brotherhoods, the palaces. His most famous works include the monumental depiction of the liberation of slaves by Saint Mark as well as various depictions of the Last Supper. Tintoretto worked for 20 years on his main work, the ceiling and wall paintings in the Scuola di San Rocco, which depict scenes from the Old Testament and the life of Jesus. Dagmar Knöpfel's artist portrait pays homage to the famous Renaissance painter.