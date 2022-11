Not Available

Dreaming of rising up in the world, Chibisuke the little bonze travels to the city, where he becomes a retainer to a Cabinet minister, who takes a liking to Chibisuke who dances for him in his palm. One day, Chibisuke is accompanying a princess to Shimizu when a mountain devil attacks her. Chibisuke makes numerous surprise attacks on the devil before finally overcoming him, and using a horn of plenty left behind by the devil, he ends up a strapping young man.