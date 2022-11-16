Tiny House of Terror

Not Available

After the tragic disappearance and presumed death of her tech mogul husband, Samantha Hastings decides to escape from her fancy hi-tech house in Silicon Valley and move to a rustic and cozy tiny house, completely isolated from the prying eyes of the public. As she begins to adapt to her new lifestyle, Samantha's serenity is interrupted when she can't shake the feeling that she is being watched... exactly what her husband felt before his disappearance. Strange and unexplained terrors begin to happen in the tiny house until eventually Samantha's sanctuary becomes her prison with no way out.