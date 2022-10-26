Tiny Toon Adventures: How I Spent My Vacation

Term-time ends at Acme Looniversity and the Tiny Toon characters look forward to a summer filled with fun. Buster and Babs Bunny turn a water fight into a white-water rafting trip through the dangerous Deep South; Plucky Duck and Hamton Pig share the most impossibly awful car journey imaginable on the way to HappyWorldLand; Fifi's blind date becomes a "skunknophobic" nightmare; and a safari park is turned upside-down by Elmyra's search for "cute little kitties to hug and squeeze".
|Charlie Adler
|Buster Bunny (voice)
|Tress MacNeille
|Babs Bunny (voice)
|Joe Alaskey
|Plucky Duck (voice)
|Don Messick
|Hamton J. Pig (voice)
|Cree Summer
|Elmyra Duff (voice)
|Maurice LaMarche
|Dizzy Devil (voice)
