Tiny Toon Adventures: How I Spent My Vacation

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Warner Bros. Television

Term-time ends at Acme Looniversity and the Tiny Toon characters look forward to a summer filled with fun. Buster and Babs Bunny turn a water fight into a white-water rafting trip through the dangerous Deep South; Plucky Duck and Hamton Pig share the most impossibly awful car journey imaginable on the way to HappyWorldLand; Fifi's blind date becomes a "skunknophobic" nightmare; and a safari park is turned upside-down by Elmyra's search for "cute little kitties to hug and squeeze".

Cast

Charlie AdlerBuster Bunny (voice)
Tress MacNeilleBabs Bunny (voice)
Joe AlaskeyPlucky Duck (voice)
Don MessickHamton J. Pig (voice)
Cree SummerElmyra Duff (voice)
Maurice LaMarcheDizzy Devil (voice)

