Based on the true story of two Spanish police officers killed by suspected Basque separatists in France, Jaime Rosales’ Tiro En La Cabeza looks to be a fascinating experiment in film making. Shot from the perspective of an outside observer the camera follows an unknown man as though it were stalking him, shooting through open doorways, windows etc and simply observing his daily life, never coming close enough to hear what might be said. —Twitch