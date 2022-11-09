Tiro Certo - Steven

Not Available

Elijah Kane is not your average cop. As leader of an elite, undercover police unit he has dedicated his entire life to the relentless pursuit of truth and justice. And he will stop at nothing in bringing down an enemy of the law. But someone has put a price on Kane’s head and wants him and his team of crime fighters brought down. Could it be the mysterious crime boss known only as the ghost? Could it be the Russian gangsters connected to a missing suitcase of deadly nukes? Or is it a double agent informant working within the CIA? One thing’s for sure, when Elijah Kane finds out they better start saying their prayers.