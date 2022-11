Not Available

This religious epic follows the spiritual awakening of mystic composer Annamayya, who's first motivated to write a song of praise after visiting a temple. His devotion is put to the test when he vows to fast until he comes face to face with God, an act of faith for which he's rewarded with a blessed meal of prasad. As his fame as a singer spreads, Annamayya eventually becomes a true incarnation of the holy Nandaka Sword.