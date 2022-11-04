Not Available

Tis kakomoiras

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Costas & Dimos Hajihristos

This classic Greek comedy revolves around the constant fights between Zikos who works as a clerk at a small grocer's shop and the shop's owner. Zikos just can't keep his mouth shut every time his boss behaves as being an aristocrat. Things go even worse when Zikos finds out that his boss, by taking advantage of his wealth and with the help of the local match-maker, is planning to marry a young poor girl living in the same neighborhood.tt0197042

Cast

Nikos RizosKitsaras Bourbouris
Kostas DoukasPantelis Skoufanteros
Marika NezerDespoina
Nikos FermasManolis
Dina TriantiLitsa
Thanasis MylonasArgyris

