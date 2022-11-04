Tis kakomoiras

Not Available

This classic Greek comedy revolves around the constant fights between Zikos who works as a clerk at a small grocer's shop and the shop's owner. Zikos just can't keep his mouth shut every time his boss behaves as being an aristocrat. Things go even worse when Zikos finds out that his boss, by taking advantage of his wealth and with the help of the local match-maker, is planning to marry a young poor girl living in the same neighborhood.tt0197042