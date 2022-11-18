Tis zileias ta kamomata

Not Available

Lampros, a successful journalist and his wife, Christina, who also writes in a magazine, have been constantly confused. In each of these battles, nostalgia refers to Stephanos, a youth of love. One night Lambros meets Stephanos, who after many years does not respond to his old image. But he avoids telling his wife, not to be disappointed. She thinks she is beating her, hiding her where she was all night and starting the divorce process. When I add to all this and the flirting of a young lawyer, Christina's mother will take over the problem ...