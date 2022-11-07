Not Available

"Titanic - Anatomy of a Disaster" is an original Discovery Channel production that looks into not only the history but the mystery surrounding the sinking of Britain's most luxurious passenger liner. This investigation, narrated by Martin Sheen, shows a research and recovery expedition that uses science to piece together the final hours of the Titanic: Discovery Channel has assembled a unique investigative team of oceanologists, marine engineers, archaeologists, microbiologists, metallurgists, engineers, writers, historians and movie makers to uncover the truth about one of history's greatest disasters.