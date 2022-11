Not Available

This thought-provoking program offers a behind-the-scenes look at the construction of the ill-fated Titanic, the lavishly grand White Star liner that infamously sank after striking an iceberg in the North Atlantic in 1912. Shot on location at the Titanic's birthplace in Belfast, Ireland, the film also includes rare interviews with people who actually witnessed the ship being built, as well as those who saw its one and only launch.