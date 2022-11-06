Titanic: Untold Stories

Not Available

The gripping personal accounts of the people and the tragedy. In never-before-seen footage, we journey with historian Charles Haas, as he descends into the depths of the North Atlantic and guides us on a tour of the RMS Titanic. While recounting tales of triumph and struggle, we see among the many sites the doors where all passengers would have entered, peer through the porthole of a first class cabin, see the davits where the too few lifeboats hung and pause by the mail room where the postal workers heroically died. This unique footage coupled with letters, old stills, artifacts and new recreations tells the amazing human stories of this famous ship as never before.