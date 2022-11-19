Not Available

Titanica is a fascinating non-fiction drama which tells the story of the 1991 expedition to the wreck of the Titanic, the "unsinkable" luxury liner which collided with an iceberg and sank on April 15, 1912, losing 1,522 lives. Viewers experience the adventure, drama and danger of deep sea exploration through the activities of an international expedition team composed of unique and colourful characters, each with their own personal interest in the legendary wreck. Combining spectacular life-size images of the shattered remains on the ocean floor with recollections by survivor Eva Hart and computer-enhanced archival photographs, Titanica brings to life a remarkable tale of history, science and human ambition. IMAX