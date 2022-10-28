Not Available

Anti is an 18-year-old gypsy boy with a passion for playing the guitar. He lives in a gypsy slum in a remote corner of Hungary. By an unexpected opportunity he has a chance to break out now from his hopeless situation. He gets selected to the Snétberger Music Talent Center among sixty other young talents. He is mesmerized by the chance of a better life and hopes for a miracle. Although it turns out soon that he has a huge disadvantage compared to the others, even to the gypsy students. He can't read the music sheets and he is not used to regular practice. The sensitive and lovable boy's story is full of unexpected twists and turns. The viewer is carried with his honesty and special humor. Through Anti's story the feature-length documentary gives a glimpse into the work of the Snétberger Music Talent Center with great music and memorable moments from the life of the Talent Camp.